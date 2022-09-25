United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

Corey Conners, of Canada, hits from the sixth tee during their singles match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Conners, of Listowel, Ont., lost to Xander Schauffele 1 up in the days seventh match to clinch the American victory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez