CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon, foreground, beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney on a pass route during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meaz