ECHL player Panetta suspended for remainder of season after making 'racial gesture'

After an on-ice fight, South Carolina Stingrays defenceman Jordan Subban (5), left, is held by linesman Shane Gustafson while Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta (15) is face-down on the ice engaged with another player during overtime of an ECHL hockey game in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The ECHL has suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Panetta for the remainder of the season for a "racial gesture" directed toward Subban in a game on Saturday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gary McCullough