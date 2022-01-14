Real Salt Lake signs 14-year-old forward Axel Kei to homegrown contract

Axel Kei, centre in red, is shown in this undated handout photo. Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei to a homegrown contract, making him the youngest player to ever sign with a Major League Soccer team. At 14 years 15 days, Kei breaks the 18-year-old record set by Freddy Adu by 153 days. Kei joins RSL on a two-year contract. While just 14, Kei stands six foot four and weights 183 pounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Real Salt Lake