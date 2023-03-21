Western running back Edwards entering CFL combine somewhat under the radar

Western University Mustangs' Keon Edwards straight arms Saskatchewan University Huskies defensive back Charlie Ringland during second quarter action, at the Vanier Cup in Quebec City, Saturday, Dec. 4, 202. Edwards will head into the CFL's national combine under the radar. The Western running back ran for 1,032 yards last season after being a part of the Mustangs' 2021 Vanier Cup-winning squad. But the Toronto native wasn't listed on the CFL scouting bureau list of the top-20 prospects for the 2023 CFL draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot