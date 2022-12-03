LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Sofia Goggia of Italy won her second women's World Cup downhill in as many days Saturday.
Goggia also extended her streak of World Cup victories in Lake Louise, Alta., to five after sweeping both downhills and a super-G last year.
Saturday's downhill was shorter than Friday's with the start hut lower on the mountain because of high winds.
Goggia's winning time was one minute 28.96 seconds.
Austria's Nina Ortlieb stepped on the podium for the first time in Lake Louise with a time of 1:29.30 to finish second.
Switzerland's Corinne Suter, who was second to Goggia in Friday's season-opening downhill, placed third in 1:29.33.
Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was 25th.
A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.