Toby Fournier eyes 2024 Olympics, making Canadian senior team at camp

Toby Fournier of Canada handles the ball against Spain July 9, 2022 in Debrecen, Hungary at the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup. The 17-year-old Toronto native committed to Duke University on Wednesday. After celebrating with family over dinner that night, ESPN’s 13th-ranked 2024 basketball prospect is now in Edmonton for senior women’s national team camp, with eyes on competing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-FIBA/Canada Basketball **MANDATORY CREDIT**