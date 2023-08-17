With Collaros out, Blue Bombers QB Brown gets the start against Stampeders in Calgary

With two-time reigning CFL Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros (neck) sidelined, quarterback Dru Brown will make his first start of the season on Friday as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-2) visit the Calgary Stampeders (3-6). Brown (6) throws against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 2, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods