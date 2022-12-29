Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro

Orebro's Linus Oberg, left, and teammate Filip Berglund flank Canada's Chris DiDomenico during play at the 94th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Canada finished winless at the 2022 Spengler Cup after losing 3-1 to Orebro on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Gian Ehrenzeller