Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary 17 Ottawa 3
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Houston 9 Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1
Boston 7 Kansas City 4
Minnesota 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 3 (10 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 1
Philadelphia 7 Washington 2
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 6
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1
Arizona 6 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 1
Interleague
Baltimore 1 Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Houston 1
----