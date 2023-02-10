Canada's Miller continues carving out name with G League Ignite as eyes set on NBA

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama, left, is defended by NBA G League Ignite's Leonard Miller, right, during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Unwavering self-confidence has gone a long way in keeping Leonard Miller level-headed in his journey to being a potential first-round NBA draft pick in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher