Jeanson, Forsythe among testifying athletes as safe sport study continues

Canadian Genevieve Jeanson cycles through the third lap of the UCI World Cup at the UCI World Cup in Montreal on Saturday, May 31, 2003. Jeanson and Allison Forsythe, an Olympic skier, sexual abuse victim and co-founder of ITP Sport, a safe sport consulting and program agency, were among witnesses who testified on another emotional day for the Status of Women's study on the safety of sport for women and girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andre Pichette