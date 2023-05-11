Toronto FC (2-3-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (4-6-0, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +116, Toronto FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal heads into a matchup against Toronto after recording three straight shutout wins.
Montreal is 3-3-0 in conference matchups. Montreal is 3-0-0 when it records two goals.
Toronto is 2-3-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 48 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.
Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has three goals for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
Federico Bernardeschi has scored three goals with three assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-6-0, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
Toronto: 2-2-6, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Jojea Kwizera (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
Toronto: Jordan Perruzza (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Raoul Petretta (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.