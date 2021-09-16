B.C. Lions to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Sept. 24 game

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 Chief Rosanne Casimir, from left to right, residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, and Melanie Mark, B.C. minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, who is Nisga'a, Gitxsan, Cree and Ojibway, wear orange T-shirts with an Indigenous B.C. Lions logo by Kwakwaka'wakw-Tlingit artist Corrine Hunt after the CFL football team announced they would recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 at their Sept. 24 game against Saskatchewan in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The T-shirts will be handed out to 10,000 people at the game and tickets will be provided to 350 residential school survivors to attend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck