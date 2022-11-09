Canadian team to open Billie Jean King Cup round-robin play against Italy

GLASGOW, United Kingdom - Canada will open its round-robin schedule at the Billie Jean King Cup today against Italy.
Captain Sylvain Bruneau is expected to give the singles assignments to Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont.
Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa will likely be tabbed for the doubles match. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Carol Zhao of Vaughan, Ont., are also eligible for selection.
Canada will play Switzerland on Friday on the indoor hardcourt at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The Swiss side, anchored by 13th-ranked Belinda Bencic, defeated Italy 3-0 in the Group A opener on Wednesday.
Captains must set their lineups at least one hour before the start of play.
The top team in each of the four groups will advance to Saturday's semifinals. The final is set for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.