Gilgeous-Alexander among leaders of Canadian men's squad ahead of FIBA World Cup

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. Gilgeous-Alexander, a 25-year-old Hamilton native got his first taste of the senior team level in 2016, joining Canada for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Manila, Philippines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Abbie Parr