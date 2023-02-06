Tkachuk, Larkin, Marner earn NHL weekly honours following Atlantic all-star game win

Atlantic Division's Matthew Tkachuk, of the Florida Panthers (19) scores against Metropolitan Division's goaltender Igor Shesterkin, of the New York Rangers (31) during the NHL All Star hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Florida left-winger Tkachuk, Detroit centre Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger Mitch Marner were named the NHL's three stars for last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marta Lavandier