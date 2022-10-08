Saturday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wild-Card Series | American League
(Best-of-three series)
Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 0 (15 innings)
(Cleveland wins series 2-0)
Seattle 10 Toronto 9
(Seattle wins series 2-0)
Wild-Card Series | National League
New York Mets 7 San Diego 3
(Series tied 1-1)
Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0
(Philadelphia wins series 2-0)
---
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Toronto 23 B.C. 20
Winnipeg 48 Edmonton 11
---
NBA Pre-season
Atlanta 118 Milwaukee 109
---
NHL Regular Season
Nashville 3 San Jose 2
NHL Pre-season
St. Louis 6 Chicago 0
Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3
Tampa Bay 5 Florida 2
Minnesota 5 Dallas 1
Ottawa 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Washington 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Toronto 5 Detroit 1
New Jersey 5 Boston 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 1
Vegas 5 Arizona 1
---
QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Gatineau 3 Rouyn-Noranda 2
Quebec 4 Rimouski 2
Shawinigan 5 Val-d'Or 3
Acadie-Bathurst 6 Cape Breton 3
Halifax 3 Charlottetown 1
Victoriaville 5 Saint John 2
Sherbrooke 8 Moncton 5
---
ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE
Erie 3 London 1
Sudbury 4 Flint 2
Hamilton 5 Oshawa 3
Guelph 5 Niagara 2
Ottawa 4 North Bay 1
Windsor 5 Saginaw 4
Peterborough 5 Barrie 0
Mississauga 4 Owen Sound 0
---
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Moose Jaw 4 Winnipeg 1
Regina 4 Swift Current 3
Lethbridge 3 Prince Albert 1
Red Deer 3 Calgary 2 (OT)
Everett 6 Prince George 4
Portland 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)
Tri-City 7 Edmonton 1
Kamloops 3 Victoria 1
Seattle 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.