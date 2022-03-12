Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies' return to action still several weeks away

From left. Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, Marc Roca and scorer Jamal Musiala of Munich celebrate their sides second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FSV Mainz 05 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Bayern Munich says star fullback Alphonso Davies is at least three weeks away from returning, a prognosis that will rule him out of Canada's final three World Cup qualifying matches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-dpa, Sven Hoppe