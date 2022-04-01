2 Spanish soccer players face prison on rape charge

FILE - Valencia's Santi Mina celebrates after scoring during a Group H Champions League soccer match against Young Boys at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina and another Spanish soccer player accused of raping a woman have maintained their innocence on the closing day of their trial, Friday, April 1, 2022. A state prosecutor is asking for eight years of prison for Mina. The alleged victim’s own lawyers are seeking nine-and-a-half years for having allegedly forced her to have sexual relations in 2017. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)