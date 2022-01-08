Saturday's Games
NHL
Dallas 3 Pittsburgh 2
San Jose 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 2
Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
Columbus 4 New Jersey 3
Colorado 5 Toronto 4 (OT)
Nashville 4 Arizona 2
Minnesota 3 Washington 2 (SO)
Chicago 2 Vegas 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 0
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd
Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd
---
AHL
Belleville 7 Springfield 5
Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 1
Cleveland 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)
Hartford 2 Utica 1
Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 0
Rockford 6 Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 3 Rochester 1
Chicago 6 Iowa 2
Manitoba 5 Texas 4
Colorado 3 Tucson 2 (SO)
Ontario 5 San Diego 4 (OT)
San Jose 6 Henderson 3
Toronto at Laval, ppd
---
NBA
Memphis 123 L.A. Clippers 108
Indiana 125 Utah 113
Detroit 97 Orlando 92
Charlotte 114 Milwaukee 106
Boston 99 New York 75
Miami 123 Phoenix 100
---
NFL
Kansas City 28 Denver 24
Dallas 51 Philadelphia 26
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.