Jays begin 2023 on 10-day road trip before returning to renovated Rogers Centre

The roof opens at Rogers Centre following a storm that passed over the city, during fourth inning MLB interleague baseball action between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds in Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Toronto Blue Jays will begin next season on a lengthy road trip before returning home to a renovated Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays released their schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Canada's lone Major League Baseball team will open the season March 30 at St. Louis to kick off a 10-game road trip that will include series against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn