Jimenez, Montgomerie, Parnevik, Janzen, Lehman join Shaw Charity Classic field

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Colin Montgomerie, Jesper Parnevik, Lee Janzen and Tom Lehman have joined the field for the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Parnevik watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Senior PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Rochester, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Adrian Kraus