Cooper Gallant looking to become fourth Canadian on Bassmaster Elite Series circuit

Cooper Gallant, shown in an undated handout image, remembers catching his first largemouth bass, a solid four-pound fish, when he was five years old. Nineteen years later, the native of Bowmanville, Ont., will travel across the U.S. competing in nine different tournaments with the aim of qualifying for Bassmasters Elite Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bass Anglers Sportsman Society *MANDATORY CREDIT*