Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider, left, argues with home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after being ejected from the game during eighth inning American League baseball action against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker