TORONTO - Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82. Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years. In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.
Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
