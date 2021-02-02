Toronto Blue Jays introduce Marcus Semien after signing infielder to one-year deal

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) reaches for an infield single hit by Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the fourth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The Toronto Blue Jays introduced Marcus Semien on Tuesday after signing the infielder to a US$18-million, one-year contract last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ashley Landis