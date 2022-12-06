Star B.C. Lions receiver Burnham announces retirement after eight-year CFL career

B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham, right, goes up for a pass as Calgary Stampeders defensive back Dionte Ruffin blocks him during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.Burnham has announced his retirement, ending an eight-year career with the CFL franchise. Burnham, a four-time CFL all-star, had 476 receptions and 7,212 receiving yards wit the Lions. Both marks rank fourth in franchise history.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh