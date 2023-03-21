Breakthrough season continues for St. Louis City SC's Canadian defender Kyle Hiebert

St. Louis City FC defender Kyle Hiebert is shown in action March 4, 2022 in St. Louis during a 3-2 win over Charlotte FC in the expansion team’s home opener. Hiebert, who has helped expansion St. Louis City SC to a record 4-0-0 start in Major League Soccer, has been called up by Canada coach John Herdman for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-St. Louis City FC **MANDATORY CREDIT**