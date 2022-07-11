St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

U.S. golfer Brooks Koepka tees off on the 2nd hole during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Monday July 11, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)