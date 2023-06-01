Canada, Mexico face off again in CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship semifinal

Canada's Florianne Jourde plays the ball against Cuba during CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Qualifiers in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The tournament format has changed this year but there is a strong element of deja vu for Canada at the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer *MANDATORY CREDIT*