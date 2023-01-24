Canadian Cyle Larin gets fresh start with loan move to Spain's Real Valladolid

Canada's Cyle Larin, right, makes an attempt to score ahead Belgium's Axel Witsel during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Larin, Canada's leading men's international scorer, has joined Spain's Real Valladolid on a loan deal with a purchase option at the end of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hassan Ammar