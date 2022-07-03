TORONTO - First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski on Sunday morning.
Mark Budzinski left the Blue Jays' dugout early in the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
After the 11-5 loss to Tampa the Blue Jays issued a statement saying that there would be no post-game media availabilities.
Th team also closed its clubhouse to reporters as the coaching staff supported Budzinski as he addressed a "personal matter."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.