Canada's Bianca Andreescu drops second-round match at Libema Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu reacts as she plays Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Andreescu was eliminated from the Libema Open on Thursday after dropping a 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision to Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thibault Camus

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands - Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Libema Open on Thursday after dropping a 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision to Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., lost the second-round match in one hour 57 minutes. The Canadian had opportunities but converted only two of her 16 break-point chances.

Andreescu, the world No. 37, was the No. 6 seed at the WTA 250-level tournament.

The unseeded Hruncakova holds the No. 105 position in the world rankings. She will next face American Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals of the outdoor grass-court event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

