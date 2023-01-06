Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

Calgary Stampeders' Richie Sindani (87) fails to hold onto the ball while attempting to make a reception in the end zone as B.C. Lions' T.J. Lee (6) defends during the second half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck