Andreescu in Bad Homburg final after Halep withdraws

Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their WTA Tour Women's Singles Quarterfinals in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday June 23, 2022. Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal match at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday with a neck injury. (Hasan Bratic/dpa via AP)