Blue Bombers head coach O'Shea named CFL's coach of the year

Coach of the year, Mike O’Shea of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, comments during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

REGINA - Another year, another coach of the year honour for Mike O'Shea of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

O'Shea claimed the award for a second straight season Thursday at the CFL awards banquet.

The native of North Bay, Ont., guided Winnipeg to a league-best 15-3 record this season and a second straight first-place finish in the West Division.

Winnipeg will cap its campaign facing the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup looking for a third straight CFL title.

Toronto's Ryan Dinwiddie was the finalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022

