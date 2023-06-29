Deal between Dodgers co-owner, pro women's hockey league could end rival leagues, AP source says

FILE - Connecticut Whale forward Amanda Conway (88) scores against the Boston Pride in the first period during the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup final March 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Mark Walter Group acquired what was described as “certain assets” of the PHF in a move Thursday, June 29, 2023, that has the potential of clearing the way for one North American women’s hockey league, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)