Stampeders kicker René Paredes rising to the occasion in big moments to start season

Calgary Stampeders Rene Paredes watches his game winning field goal with Cody Grace against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Paredes resumed his reliability for the Calgary Stampeders this season with game-winning field goals in the team's two comeback wins to start the CFL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol