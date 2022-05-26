Rapper J. Cole and Scarborough Shooting Stars lose CEBL debut to Guelph Nighthawks

Scarborough Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole (15) carries the ball into the Guelph Nighthawks zone during first half CEBL action in Guelph, Ont., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Jermaine Cole, an American rapper known by his stage name J. Cole, signed a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League ahead of the 2022 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn