Bo Bichette belts two homers to lead Toronto Blue Jays to win over New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates with Bo Bichette after both scored on his two-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia during the third inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Tampa, Fla., on March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar

 GP

TAMPA, Fla. - Bo Bichette hit two home runs and Trent Thornton pitched three scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-0 in pre-season action on Wednesday.

Bichette belted solo shots in the second and fifth innings, while Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run blast in the third.

Marcus Semien also had an RBI single.

Thornton gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one in the start.

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched the next three innings for Toronto before A.J. Cole, Anthony Castro and Jackson Rees worked one inning apiece to complete the shutout.

The same two teams will meet in the season opener on April 1 in New York.

The Blue Jays (14-8-1) host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.