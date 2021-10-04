Fernandez, Marino, Dabrowski and Abanda named to Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will lead Canada's team into the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup women's international tennis tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elise Amendola