Vancouver Whitecaps control destiny heading into Honduras

Real Espana's Gerson Chavez (right) grabs a hold of Vancouver Whitecaps FC's JC Ngando during second half CONCACAF Champions League soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Despite tough travel and punishing weather, the Vancouver Whitecaps know they have the upper hand as they prepare for CONCACAF Champions League play this week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam