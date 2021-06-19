Canada beats United States 2-1 in opener at world para-hockey championship

Canada's Tyler McGregor, left, collides with United States' Josh Pauls during Ice Hockey gold medal action at the 2018 Winter Paralympics, in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, March 18, 2018. McGregor and teammate James Dunn scored power-play goals to help Canada open the world para-hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan