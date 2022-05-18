With three games remaining in rugby season, Arrows look to control their own destiny

Toronto Arrows scrum half Ross Braude is shown in action Feb. 26, 2022, at Sega Field in the Arrows’ 29-5 win over Old Glory D.C. in Major League Rugby play in this handout photo received May 18, 2022. With the post-season approaching, the Toronto Arrows are in the business end of their schedule with two of their remaining three games against teams occupying playoff positions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Arrows-Paris Malone **MANDATORY CREDIT**