Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Buffalo 5 Toronto 2
Ottawa 4 Detroit 1
Minnesota 5 Edmonton 1
Calgary 5 Seattle 3
Vancouver 5 Vegas 4 (OT)
Florida 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
Carolina 4 N.Y. Rangers, 2
Washington 9 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 4 Boston 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4 (SO)
Nashville 1 San Jose 0 (OT)
Los Angeles 5 Chicago 2
Dallas 1 Tampa Bay 0
New Jersey 6 Arizona 2
NBA
Play-In Round
Brooklyn 115 Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109 L.A. Clippers 104
BASEBALL
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0
Boston 5 Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 3 Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 9 Oakland 8 (10 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 16 Washington 4
San Francisco 13 San Diego 2
Interleague
Cleveland 10 Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 5 Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 4 Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 7 Minnesota 2
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 5
Colorado 4 Texas 1
Houston 2 Arizona 1
