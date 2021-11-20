DEBRECEN, Hungary - Canada's short-track speedskating team collected three medals on the first day of a World Cup in Hungary on Saturday.
Montreal's Pascal Dion won a silver medal in the men's 1,500 metres.
Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., and Moncton's Courtney Sarault earned bronze medals in the women's 500 and 1,500 metres respectively.
Dion's silver was the first World Cup medal of the 27-year-old's career. He finished behind winner Ren Ziwei of China and ahead of South Korea's Jang Hyuk in third.
Sarault, 21, passed a pair of skater on the final lap of the 1,500 to get on the podium behind victor Yubin Lee of South Korea and runner-up Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.
Sarault won silver in the distance in last month's World Cup in Beijing.
Boutin returned to the international podium for the first time since winning five consecutive gold in the 500 metres during the 2019-20 World Cup season.
The Canadian led for three laps, but was overtaken by winner Schulting and runner-up Arianna Fontana of Italy when Boutin's skate blade skidded on a straightaway. Florence Brunelle of Trois-Rivières, Que., placed fourth.
The Canadian men's and women's relay teams advanced to Sunday's finals out of the semifinals.
The men's and women's 1,000 metres are also Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.