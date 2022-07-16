MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored on a header in the 69th minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night.
Montreal improved to 10-8-2. Toronto has lost five in a row to fall to 5-12-4.
