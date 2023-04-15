Robertson, Burns, Brossoit named NHL three stars of the week

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring a goal during a power play as Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Seeler (24) skates away in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Dallas. Robertson, Carolina defenceman Brent Burns and Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit have been named the NHL's three stars of the week to end the regular season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Gutierrez