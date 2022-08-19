Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

Former Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent on July 13, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey